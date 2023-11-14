5 injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on Rt. 100 in Chester County

Five people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County on Monday night.

Rescue crews had to extricate the occupants of the Kia, who were pinned inside the car.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were seriously injured Monday night when a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer in Chester County.

The scene unfolded on Route 100 at approximately 11 p.m. near the Wawa at the intersection of Pottstown Pike and Gordon Drive in Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

While the area is Uwchlan Township police jurisdiction, West Whiteland Township police were also at the location.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the crash happened after a police pursuit. However, police agencies contacted by Action News would not confirm there was a pursuit. The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.

Officials say five people were trapped in a crash after a Kia rear-ended a tractor-trailer along the roadway.

Video from the Action Cam showed the front of the car was smashed in and the roof was peeled back.

A witness who was over at the Wawa at Rt. 100 and Rutgers Drive was putting air in his tires when he said he heard the police sirens, a car reeving like it was going fast and then a pop sound.

"I look up and this blue Kia, looks like an Optima, smacks the back end of the trailer [ and ] rips the entire back axle off. The back of the trailer goes flying up into the air a little bit, lands down. I'm worried it's going to hit me but luckily it just kept moving forward. Minutes after that, police and ambulance -- all kind of people and all," the witness described.

All five victims were transported to Paoli Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The witness also told Action News he saw crews take three young people out, who appeared to be teenagers.

"Looks like they all got pulled out. One of them walked away, one of them was in a gurney and one -- they had to cut him out of the vehicle," the witness said.

The crash shut down Route 100 for hours but has since been reopened in both directions.