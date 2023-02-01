Beloved New Jersey principal retires after 50 years in education

Julio Feldman's success in education is all about building and developing relationships.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Julio Feldman has a favorite saying he's been telling students for the 50 years he's been educating.

"Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours."

Well, Tuesday was a great day for the students and staff as they celebrated the career of their beloved principal.

Julio Feldman, principal of Marlton Elementary School in Marlton, NJ, retired after 18 years with the school. Before landing at Marlton Elementary, he spent seven years in Delaware County at Wallingford Swarthmore School District and 27 years in the Philadelphia School District.

"You have to be a good listener, be collaborative, identify needs and build a strong community. It really is all about family here," he explains.

One of his favorite memories is a tradition he would have with all incoming kindergarteners. He would read to them the book, "Chicken Soup with Rice."

Years later, former students, siblings and family members would tell him how they remember that.

At the end of their celebration, Feldman was led out into the halls for a clap-out, a tradition he started for outgoing 5th-grade students about to graduate.

But this time, it was the entire school celebrating the amazing career of their beloved Mr. Feldman.