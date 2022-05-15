recall

Mars Wrigley issues recall of several gummy candies due to metal strands

The company says there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag.
Mars Wrigley in the U.S. and Canada has issued a voluntary recall of several gummy candies.

The company says there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies or loose in the bag.

The recall includes certain varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Saver Gummies.

Mars Wrigley did not specify how many units of candy might be affected.

So far, no reports of injuries or illness.
