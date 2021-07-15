Lawsuit alleges Delaware officers mistakenly held woman at gunpoint, damaged car

The incident unfolded on June 24 after Martiayna Watson just left a gas station
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuit alleges woman mistakenly held at gunpoint by officers

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the Delaware State Police after she says they mistakenly held her at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded on June 24 in Wilmington after Martiayna Watson had just left a gas station.

Watson says her car was cut off and then surrounded by four unmarked vehicles driven by four officers in plain clothes.

Attorneys claim the officers were looking for a Black man and woman driving the same type of car wanted for robbery.

SEE ALSO: Investigation: Lawsuit alleges Delaware woman, others exposed to tuberculosis during surgery

According to Watson, the armed officers broke the driver's side rear window, and another officer pulled her out of the car and held a taser to her neck.

"I did nothing to no one and this is a shame I went through this. I want the officers to be held accountable," said Watson.

Watson says once the officers realized their mistake, they drove off, leaving her with the damaged car.

Action News has reached out to the Delaware State Police but we have not heard back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtondelawarelawsuitpolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News