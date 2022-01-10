covid-19

Schools adjust to new Children's Hospital of Philadelphia guidance for handling COVID in schools

CHOP recommends universal masking, but has some new guidance for testing and quarantine.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Schools adjust to new CHOP guidance for handling COVID in schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recently changed its COVID guidance for children in schools.

Under the new guidance, CHOP recommends universal masking in schools but drops asymptomatic testing for staff and students and lowers the quarantine length.

Across our region, schools in several states are adjusting to those guidelines.

During Monday's COVID briefing in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said he is working with the legislature to extend the school mask mandate set to expire Tuesday evening.

"Among other things keeping our kids in schools is critically important," said Murphy adding, "We're working very cooperatively with the legislative leadership to make sure we have a good pathway forward."

RELATED: Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for workers without paid sick days

EMBED More News Videos

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck.



If the legislature does not come to an agreement, ultimately the governor has the power to enact a public health emergency to require masks in schools.

In Pennsylvania, as of January 1, the weekly case rates among children range from five to 17 years old, with the highest rates among sixteen to seventeen year olds.

Dr. Craig Shapiro, an infectious disease specialist at Nemours Children's Hospital Delaware, explained details in the rise in cases among kids.

"We are seeing more cases in children, but because we're seeing more people become infected. The cases aren't necessarily more severe but we're definitely seeing children especially children who are unvaccinated," said Shapiro.

Since Pennsylvania voters stripped Governor Tom Wolf of emergency powers, individual school districts have the final say on masks in the classroom.

The Philadelphia School District updates the list of schools forced to go virtual twice a day. As of right now, 94 schools are virtual.

The teacher's union wants virtual classes district-wide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiatrentonschoolscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Local hotel offering COVID-19 isolation package
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care is 'moral obligation'
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
AccuWeather Alert: Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Hidden bullets at ACY makes it on TSA's unusual find list
Local pastor among faith leaders on hunger strike for voting rights
Local hotel offering COVID-19 isolation package
Show More
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Space heater safety is crucial as temperatures plummet
How much can you expect to pay to see the Eagles in Tampa?
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News