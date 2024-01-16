Police identify 2 killed in mass shooting at suspected speakeasy in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the two people who were killed in a mass shooting on Sunday morning in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. inside a home on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street.

The home was being used as an illegal speakeasy, authorities said.

According to police, Edison Frazier, 53, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Smith, 41, was shot multiple times in the chest, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

According to police, multiple guns were recovered from the scene.

Police also found another person, a 42-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A short time after the shooting, three other gunshot victims arrived at Temple University Hospital in private vehicles.

They were a 28-year-old man shot three times in the leg, a 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and a 33-year-old woman shot two times in the arm.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Police said at least 10 shots were fired as one or more people opened fire from the street into the building's front door and a window.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made and police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

