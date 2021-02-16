water main break

Massive water main break leaves workers, drivers stranded in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive 48-inch water main break left cars submerged and some people stranded in a storage facility on Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 29th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

"A customer was like, 'Look!' And the by the time we turned around, we just seen the whole thing go boom!" recalled Rebecca Besorcs.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as the flooded water consumed vehicles and left workers and customers in a nearby U-Haul storage facility trapped.

Wanda Clay and her daughters were three of almost a dozen people rescued in the raging floodwaters.

"It was coming in through the doors, it was coming in fast too," said Wanda Clay.

"We saw all the water, we couldn't get the gate up. One gate was stuck and the other gate you couldn't get it up," said Nicole Clay.

Officials say at least 11 people were rescued, and no injuries were reported.

"We were able to rescue the woman from her vehicle that was trapped in the floodwater and there were 10 people inside U-Haul," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.



It's not clear what caused the pipe to rupture, but the rapid thaw from last week's freeze and aging infrastructure likely played a role.

The Clays are thankful for the quick actions of emergency crews.

"They're cool man. They came fast. They came fast, which is great," said Wanda.

The Philadelphia Water Department is in the process of restoring water to residents. Customers who experienced reduced pressure should see normal flow return shortly. If your pressure is not fully restored tonight, call the PWD at 215-685-6300.

The immediate roadway at the scene of the break is expected to be closed for at least a month.

