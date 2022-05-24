Mastbaum High School students bring the heat with two homemade hot sauces for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- They may still be teenagers, but students at a local high school in Kensington can now add chef and budding entrepreneur to their resumes.The culinary program at Mastbaum High School has created hot sauces and are looking to get them onto store shelves.Under the guidance of Chef Tim Lopez, the students came up with their own recipe for two hot sauces this year."We got habanero, which is our most popular one," said Chef Lopez. "And we did a little bit of a cooler one, which we call Panther Poblano. It's very cilantro and poblano pepper based."Chef Lopez says the idea came when the film and video department asked about doing a spin off series of "Hot Ones."The culinary program created and bottled the hot sauce. The video department shot the series for school and the graphic design program made the labels.Bottles currently sell at school for $5 each, with the goal to get them onto local store shelves."It gives me a sense of pride. It makes me very happy and appreciate my classmates much more knowing that we all worked together to put something together," said student Elisa Nieves."We are preparing students to work in the culinary industry. We are preparing them to do well on the exam and prepare them to be people who work in teams," said Principal Don Lon.