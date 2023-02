2-alarm fire destroys home in Maurice River Township, NJ

Action News obtained dramatic video of the inferno-like scene from the ground as intense flames burned through the two-story house.

MAURICE RIVER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire gutted a South Jersey home Tuesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Port Elizabeth-Cumberland Road in Maurice River Township.

Chopper 6 was also over the scene.

Authorities have not reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.