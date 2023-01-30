'I am prepared to face the consequences:' Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop

According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.

The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has been booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.

"... I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions," the statement said.

Charging documents allege that Keffer was traveling westbound on Route 322 near Chelsea Parkway when an officer behind her noticed her Toyota Corolla had a flat tire, damage to its front bumper and was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled Keffer over and smelled the odor of alcohol. According to charging documents, Keffer admitted to having three drinks, failed a roadside sobriety test and then refused to continue with the test.

The officer placed her into custody and took her to the Upper Chichester Police Department where she allegedly refused a blood test and also refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. Police say she was not belligerent.

The investigation continued and police say township surveillance cameras revealed that her vehicle was not damaged at one point during her travels.

Police believe she hit a guardrail on the 700 block of Meetinghouse Road. Sources say Keffer was returning from a Democratic fundraiser in the township at the time.

Keffer was released from custody later that night.

On Monday morning, Keffer issued the following statement:

"On Thursday, January 26, 2023, I was involved in a traffic incident. I have been cooperating fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions. I will be forever grateful that no one was physically harmed in this incident. I apologize to my family, my staff, and my constituents for this severe error in judgment. I realize that this may be hard for some to forgive but I ask that you look at my 9+ years of public service and not just this one terrible decision.



I am seeking professional treatment for alcohol addiction. An estimated 15 million people struggle with an alcohol use disorder in the United States, but less than 10% of them receive treatment. I hope there are others who can learn from my experience and seek the help they need.



I want to do well by the community and see Upper Darby grow and prosper. I want our community to be safer, cleaner, and full of opportunity. It's why I ran for office, and why I am committed to getting the help I need to do just that. I am proud of my accomplishments over the last three years but must also acknowledge the stress of the constant personal attacks from those who do not share my vision for Upper Darby. My treatment plan includes finding healthy ways to handle these stressors so that I can continue to fulfill my promise to reform, reinvest, and revitalize Upper Darby. I want to thank those who have reached out to express their support and understanding during this difficult time.



My Acting Co-Chief Administrative Officers, Alison Dobbins and Rita LaRue, continue to oversee day to day operations of the government. I have full confidence that they will ensure the smooth operation of Upper Darby Township."



Keffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is on Wednesday, February 1.