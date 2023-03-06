More than 200 animals rescued from South Jersey property; 2 facing charges

Roosters, turkeys, chickens, dogs, cats, and other birds were discovered living in deplorable conditions, authorities said.

A tip led state police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to the property on January 26.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Funny Farm Rescue of Mays Landing and several other rescue organizations came to the aid of more than 200 animals this weekend.

Authorities say evidence of cockfighting led to criminal charges against Queli Merlo and Sigfredo Perez for keeping/using a place for the purpose of fighting living animals, a third-degree crime.

On March 4, officials started the process of rehoming the animals.