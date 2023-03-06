WATCH LIVE

animal cruelty

More than 200 animals rescued from South Jersey property; 2 facing charges

A tip led state police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to the property on January 26.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, March 6, 2023 11:41PM
Roosters, turkeys, chickens, dogs, cats, and other birds were discovered living in deplorable conditions, authorities said.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Funny Farm Rescue of Mays Landing and several other rescue organizations came to the aid of more than 200 animals this weekend.

Roosters, turkeys, chickens, dog, cats, and other birds were discovered living in deplorable conditions in Newtonville, Buena Vista Township.

A tip led state police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to the property on January 26.

Authorities say evidence of cockfighting led to criminal charges against Queli Merlo and Sigfredo Perez for keeping/using a place for the purpose of fighting living animals, a third-degree crime.

On March 4, officials started the process of rehoming the animals.

