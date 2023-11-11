First-ever Mazzoni Center Honors gala at Kimmel Center features music of composer Stephen Schwartz

The All-Star Musical Tribute takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz's theatrical rolodex spans decades, with hits like "Wicked," "Godspell" and "Pippin."

On Monday, November 13, Schwartz will be honored at the first-ever Mazzoni Center Honors gala at the Kimmel Center.

For one night, people who've won Oscars, Grammys, Tonys to Pulitizers will be on stage honoring the lyricist and composer.

David Wiesberg is with the Mazzoni Center, a Philadelphia organization that provides health and wellness services to the LGBTQ community.

"I reached out and said will you do us the honor of honoring you," said Wiesberg. "He was so passionate about the work that we do that he said yes, and once you get Stephen Schwartz, it's not so difficult to get an amazing lineup of folks who say I want to come perform Stephen's songs for him."

Lauren Hart is a singer and recording artist and performs at Flyers games, but she got her start in musical theatre.

"To go back to where I began and to do it in such high fashion with unbelievable talent and of course Stephen Schwartz, you didn't have to say this to me twice. I was ready," said Hart.

His hits span decades and Schwartz's reach has been impacting generations, something Wiesberg says they're also highlighting.

"When they wanted to do the first productions of 'Godspell' in South Africa during the apartheid, and wanted to do it with a segregated cast, Stephen demanded they could only do it with an integrated cast," said Wiesberg. "He broke the color barrier in theatre in South Africa."

Weisberg says things like that are what makes Schwartz the perfect honoree.

For tickets and more information, visit mazzonicenter.org.