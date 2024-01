Firefighters battle fire at McDonalds in Talleyville, Delaware

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a McDonald's in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday morning.

The fire began at about 9:30 a.m. at the restaurant on Concord Pike in Talleyville.

It was not yet known what started the fire, but officials said two people were treated at the scene.

Video from the scene showed the flames coming through the roof of the building.

Officials closed Concord Pike in both directions while they fought the fire.