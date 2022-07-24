Crews rescue missing dog from drain pipe in South Jersey

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A happy ending to a dramatic rescue in South Jersey.A dog that was missing for a week in Medford Township is now safe.Eight-year-old Dylan went missing from his foster family a week ago.Some neighbors saw him in the drain pipe last Sunday but thought he had gotten out and ran away.Turns out, he was down there this whole time with no food or water.Crews began a rescue operation around 4 p.m. Saturday, and by 1 a.m. Sunday they were able to get Dylan out."At first they couldn't do the street, because it was too expensive. The neighbor Mark said, you know, do whatever you can if you have to dig up my lawn go ahead and do this," said Shellinda Hardie of Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue.Crews from the local police and fire departments responded to help get Dylan out.Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue is asking for donations now, as Dylan's medical bills at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital are expected to be high.