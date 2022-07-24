animal rescue

Crews rescue missing dog from drain pipe in South Jersey

Eight-year-old Dylan went missing from his foster family a week ago.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews rescue missing dog from drain pipe in South Jersey

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A happy ending to a dramatic rescue in South Jersey.

A dog that was missing for a week in Medford Township is now safe.

Eight-year-old Dylan went missing from his foster family a week ago.

Some neighbors saw him in the drain pipe last Sunday but thought he had gotten out and ran away.

Turns out, he was down there this whole time with no food or water.

Crews began a rescue operation around 4 p.m. Saturday, and by 1 a.m. Sunday they were able to get Dylan out.

"At first they couldn't do the street, because it was too expensive. The neighbor Mark said, you know, do whatever you can if you have to dig up my lawn go ahead and do this," said Shellinda Hardie of Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue.

Crews from the local police and fire departments responded to help get Dylan out.

Jericho's Wish Animal Rescue is asking for donations now, as Dylan's medical bills at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital are expected to be high.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmedfordanimal rescuemissing dogdog
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
Reduced fees for pet adoption at Wilmington animal shelter
4,000 beagles to be rescued from Virginia breeding facility
PSPCA offers $5 adoption fee to help clear the shelters
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Today could feel like 105 degrees in some spots
Ben to the Shore: Riders take on heat in 35th ride to the shore
Police: 19-year-old shot and killed in Kensington
Sesame Place says it is 'taking action' following racial bias claims
Teen shot was present during deadly attack on 73-year-old: Police
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Show More
Crime Fighters: Who killed Cyanni Hammond?
Community gathers for Ocean City's annual 'Night in Venice'
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Police investigating shooting near City Hall
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
More TOP STORIES News