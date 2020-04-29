animal abuse

Stray cat shot with crossbow in Media, Delaware County

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A stray cat is recovering on Tuesday night after someone shot the animal with a crossbow in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

Someone found the male cat this past weekend with a seven-inch arrow in its leg.

They immediately brought him to Providence Animal Center in Media where he's getting the care he needs.



He'll be up for adoption once he recovers.

A suspect has not been caught, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdelaware countycrimeanimal abusecatsshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ABUSE
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Millville police investigating after dead dog found in crate
Malnourished dog with burn marks on its head abandoned in NY
Pigeon with sombrero raising concerns in Nevada
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Social distancing ignored during Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Philly group refurbishing bikes for essential workers
Police: Double shooting leaves 2 men dead in Philly
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over region to honor frontline workers
Building it Better Together: Where are the jobs?
COVID-19: Rock Ministries helping Kensington community
Show More
Murphy assembles Governor's Restart and Recovery Commission
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Authorities identify woman found dead inside burning car
Dog finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19
Girl, 13, among 2 shot in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News