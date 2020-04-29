Stray cat shot with crossbow in Media, Delaware County

Beau had a 7 inch arrow lodged in his shoulder. Vets at the Providence Animal Center were able to successsfully remove it, but the person who intentionally shot him is still out there. Anyone with information should call authorities. @6abc pic.twitter.com/AHBNsKdnFu — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 29, 2020

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A stray cat is recovering on Tuesday night after someone shot the animal with a crossbow in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.Someone found the male cat this past weekend with a seven-inch arrow in its leg.They immediately brought him to Providence Animal Center in Media where he's getting the care he needs.He'll be up for adoption once he recovers.A suspect has not been caught, officials said.