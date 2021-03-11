Society

'Dining Under The Stars' back on in Media, Pa.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Dining Under the Stars" is back on in Media, Pennsylvania.

The crowd took over State Street on Wednesday night for the annual tradition.

The event will happen every Wednesday night until September 30, or as long as weather permits.

Residents dining outside said it was much needed after a trying year.

"It feels great to be normal and see my friends I haven't seen in a while," said Megan Shea of Media.

After everything we've all been through, the Kelly family of Wallingford says coming out wasn't just about the great food, it was the comradery as well.

"Last year, March 13, everything was closed down. I'm a school teacher and everything was closed down. This feels like normal," said Carolyn Kelly.

Patrick Muldoon, the general manager of Stephen's on State, couldn't agree more.

"To see familiar faces, family, relatives and everybody, I think we're trending on the upward way and this really, really helps the business," said Muldoon.

