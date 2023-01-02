Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.

Shoppers in Media and Haverford Township, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.

Shoppers in Media and Haverford Township, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout.

In Media, shops that do not follow suit could face fines of up to $300. While the new ordinance went into effect on Jan. 2, the borough says enforcement and fines for violations start July 1, 2023.

In Haverford Township, the fines for non-compliant businesses could go up to $500 per violation.

Businesses are also no longer allowed to offer plastic straws to customers in both communities.

In Haverford Township, officials say customers can still request a plastic straw at dining establishments if they want one.

ONLINE: Single Use Plastic Bag and Straw Ordinance in Media

Haverford Township Single-Use Plastics