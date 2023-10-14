Memorial basketball marathon raises funds for ALS research

Billy Lake loved to play basketball. 31 years after ALS claimed his life, friends and family still organize a tournament in his honor.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Billy Lake loved to play basketball. 31 years after ALS claimed his life, friends and family still organize a tournament in his honor.

"He was a big basketball player, pretty athletic, and he began to experience weakness in his left arm and it just began to spread to other parts of his body," said Billy's wife, Patti Lake Quinn. "After about nine months, he was diagnosed with ALS, which we didn't even know what it was."

ALS, also known as Lou Gherig's Disease, affects motor neurons in the body. It can lead to the brain losing control of voluntary functions. The progressive disease becomes worse over time and has no cure.

"After we saw what this disease does to somebody, my family and friends came up with this idea to run a basketball fundraiser in his honor," said Lake Quinn, "And raise money for research into ALS to find a cure."

The tournament has evolved over three decades. Originally starting with friends and family on the court, it now features high school basketball teams from across the Greater Philadelphia Region competing in a day-long event.

"We get to support something. We're not just playing to play," said 11th-grade student Reese Fitzgibbons from Haverford High School. "We're supporting a cause and it feels good."

At the end of the day, funds will be directed towards ALS United Mid-Atlantic and a scholarship at Bonner-Prendergast High School in Billy Lake's name.

"I think over the last 30 years, we have definitely raised over $750,000," said Lake Quinn.

Although there is still no definitive cure, recent developments have been made with newly-approved drugs in the quest to beat ALS.

To learn more about ALS United or the Annual Billy Lake Memorial ALS Basketball Marathon, visit their websites.

