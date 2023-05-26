AAA: Roughly 440,000 Philly-area residents hitting the roads for holiday weekend

AAA says traffic will be light Saturday and Sunday, but it will build throughout the day on Monday as people go home after a long holiday weekend. John Paul reports for Action News on May 26, 2023.

AAA expects traffic to be light on Saturday and Sunday, but it will build throughout the day on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The roads and the airports were busy on Friday as people traveled for the long Memorial Day weekend.

"The great American road trip that so many people talk about is back, people are ready to go," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

AAA expects about 440,000 Philadelphia-area residents to drive at least 50 miles this weekend, which is about 6% higher than last year. One reason for the increase, this is the first year people can travel like they did before the pandemic.

"Covid restrictions have been lifted, we don't have capacity limits in restaurants and resorts and amusement parks. People can go freely where they want to," said Tidwell.

The Hartzells left Pottstown on Friday for a trip with their camper toward Ocean City, NJ. They were ready to soak up the sun for a long holiday weekend.

"Camping, there's a lot to do at the campground," said Amy Hartzell.

But before getting to their campsite, they had to battle the traffic.

"The Schuykill was slammed," said Hartzell.

Tony Brown made the trip from North Carolina to Philadelphia on Thursday. Based on the congested roads, he expects a long trip home.

"Just get on the highway and go and hope we get there before it gets dark!" said Brown.

Air travel was also busy.

According to the TSA, more the 2.6 million passengers were screened at airports on Thursday, which is a pandemic-era high. They expected to break that record on Friday.