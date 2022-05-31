A much more expensive Memorial Day weekend compared to previous years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the grocery store to the gas pump, this Memorial Day weekend sure cost more than in years past."It's ridiculous," said Ryen Finney of West Philadelphia. "Groceries are at an all-time high. I got like six things and it was almost $100.""It's crazy," said Mark Hawkins of East Norriton. "I guess now if you get anything under $5 it's like a bonus. It's unbelievable."According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, the cost of all items increased 8.3% from April 2021 to April 2022. Groceries increased 10.8% in the last 12 months, which is the largest 12-month increase since November 1980."Meat, I try to buy it one day at a time," said Finney. "You have to because it's skyrocketing, it's ridiculous. It's like $20 to buy a pack of hamburgers."And with vacation season about to be in full swing, consumers can expect the cost of dining out to increase too."Inflation is affecting all of us, so unfortunately what we are seeing is based on the study we just put out, we're seeing across the board about a 7% increase in menu prices at restaurants," said Kate Wolfe, vice president of Brand Marketing and Communications for Spot On.And the skyrocketing cost of transportation is influencing some families to change their summer plans."Normally I would try to fly somewhere with my wife," said Amin Caldwell of Strawberry Mansion. "We're going to Wildwood for my birthday because we can drive."According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is now $4.76 a gallon. A year ago, it was $3.16.