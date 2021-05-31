Some CVS MinuteClinics now offering mental health services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Angela Clark, a busy mother of five, owns Clark's barbershop in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
"I was seen that day, someone talked to me and helped me that day," Clark said.
She recently sought help from CVS Health using their new mental health services.
Heather Foley is a licensed clinical social worker working with CVS MinuteClinic. She said demand for mental health services is up, even as we move out of the pandemic in the US, the effects on mental health are lingering.
"There are a lot of people suffering, I'd say more than not, people just suffering in silence," she said.
That silence can make things worse. But a recent poll by the Pew Philadelphia Poll shows 20% of people in Philadelphia looking for counseling services had trouble finding it. Providers are swamped and there are long wait times.
To address the issue, CVS has added mental health services to 11-minute clinics in Philadelphia and South Jersey.
Foley says people can come in an evaluation, a referral or ongoing services.
"Even just talking, talking, unpacking your baggage, really it's cathartic," she said.
"At this point in my life, I want to live my best life. I don't want to live in the past. I want to live a good life and if I'm having issues with depression or anxiety or anything, I want a professional to talk to," Clark said.
They're already working with several different insurance plans (below) and offer affordable out-of-pocket pricing as well.
For a list of participating locations, visit cvs.com/mentalhealth
Full list:
Aetna
Beacon Health
Cigna
Humana
New Jersey Medicare
Optum
Pennsylvania Medicare
Tricare
WellCare
Due to these brand-new mental health counseling services only launching in limited markets to start, CVS Health is currently working with other insurers, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania Medicaid, to include these services in their networks.
