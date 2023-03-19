WATCH LIVE

'Doing it for M.O.M.': Black Maternal Health Summit aims to save lives, help families

This year's theme was 'Doing it for M.O.M.', where "mom" stands for maternal outcomes matter.

Sunday, March 19, 2023 2:32AM
'Doing it for M.O.M.': Black Maternal Health Summit aims to save lives, help families
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Women from across Philadelphia were invited to Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church to take part in an event aimed at saving lives and helping families.

The second annual Black Maternal Health Summit Expo and Community Baby Shower took place on Saturday. This year's theme was 'Doing it for M.O.M', where "mom" stands for maternal outcomes matter.

At the event, expecting mothers, moms, parents with children under 2, grandparents, birth workers, faith-based leaders, and community members received health-related resources and screenings.

This included space for maternal mental health support and health screenings for HIV, hepatitis, and the heart.

There was also entertainment and resources for a new baby.

Officials said the goal was to provide resources, expand the birth worker workforce, and reduce the high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black moms.

