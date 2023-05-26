Students from Merchantville Middle School excavate relics of the past

The dig is an effort to get kids outside, have fun, and expose them to something new.

MERCHANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Students from Merchantville Middle School spent this past Friday morning unearthing pieces of history.

About 100 years ago, Wellwood Park had a home on its grounds. With the help of a Sanborn map, the students and their teacher Shawn Waldron were able to locate the spot where the garage once stood.

Artifacts ranged from bricks, glass, coal, nails, and some pottery.

Excavating these relics can take a lot of time and patience, but the students had a blast while doing it.

The group plans to put their finds on display this coming Memorial Day at the park for the whole community to see.