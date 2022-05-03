Race and Culture

Philadelphia Mexican Restaurant Week celebrates culture and authentic cuisine

Restaurants are offering a special three-course menu for about $25 all week long.
By
Mexican Restaurant Week celebrates culture and authentic cuisine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bring your appetite to Philadelphia this week because Mexican Restaurant Week is already in full swing and there are more than a dozen restaurants to choose from.

Everything from chocolate churros to brisket tacos. We caught up with the chef at Café y Chocolate in South Philly, where they combine Mexican coffee and chocolate with authentic cuisine.

Chef Miguel Hernandez says they even get their goods right from Mexico.

The restaurants are offering a special three-course menu for about $25 all week long, including on Cinco De Mayo. However, you can beat the crowds if you go before Thursday.

In addition to celebrating Mexican cuisine, the Mexican Cultural Center is hosting events all week, including museum tours displaying Mexican art.

"We share family, we share friends. We are not only neighbors but best trading partners and allies," said Carlos Obrador, Head Consul for Mexico in Philadelphia.

"We want to share our culture, our art, our traditions with everybody here. Our culture is very rich," said Ivette Compean, executive director of the Mexican Cultural Center.

After being shut down for two years due to Covid-19, Compean says the Mexican Independence Day Parade is finally coming back to Philadelphia on September 18.

For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

