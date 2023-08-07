15-year-old suspect wanted in deadly attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia captured

Philadelphia police are searching for a 15-year-old suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking last week.

Michael Salerno, 50, was shot and killed around 10:45 p.m. on July 12 at 12th and Porter streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking last month is now in custody.

Rasheed Banks Jr. was captured by U.S. Marshals in Camden, New Jersey on Monday, according to investigators.

He was wanted for the July 12 murder of 50-year-old Michael Salerno, who was gunned down on 12th and Porter streets.

Investigators say Salerno was shot when three males were trying to carjack his vehicle. A female friend was inside the car.

"The offenders approached the vehicle, and the offenders were aggressive and violent from the start," said Lt. Hamilton Marshmond last month.

While trying to stop them, Salerno was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salerno was not inside the vehicle at the time of the carjacking, police said.

It appears the suspects may have been looking for a target. Police say they were circling the neighborhood in a Red Kia Soul with out-of-state plates.

"We do see the offenders' vehicle ride past in the area several times. It appears that the offenders were in the area to either rob a person or attempting to take a vehicle," said Marshmond.

Police have not identified the other suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.