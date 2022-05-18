homicide investigation

Woman killed inside Maple Shade motel room identified; search on for suspect

Authorities say 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found dead inside Bel-Air Motor Lodge.
By
Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found in NJ motel

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the woman killed inside a Maple Shade, New Jersey motel room last week.

The Maple Shade Police Department was called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on the 2800 block of Route 73 just before 11:30 a.m. for the report of an unresponsive woman.

Authorities say 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found dead inside room 410.

Michelle Johnston



An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide. Details concerning the cause of death are being withheld at this time.

Johnston most recently lived in the Burlington and Camden county areas.

No arrests have been made in her murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
