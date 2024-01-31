Father found dead inside Middletown Township home; son named person of interest in case

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway in Middletown Township, Bucks County after a man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim in his 60s dead in an upstairs room on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

Police responded to reports of a decapitated body around 7 p.m., but authorities have not confirmed the manner of death.

According to Middletown Township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla, the victim's son is a person of interest in the case. He was arrested about 100 miles away from the crime scene after reportedly fleeing in a vehicle

"We were pretty confident that the person of interest is the person we were looking for, " said Bartorilla, adding that the victim lived inside the residence with his son.

Police confirm officers are looking into a social media post that may be connected to this investigation.

The victim and person of interest have not been identified.

