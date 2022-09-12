Democrats keep power or a Red wave? What we should expect after Election Day

Are Democrats doing enough to maintain power in November or is a Red Wave looming? Two local political experts discuss the issues energizing voters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are now less than two months out from Election Day.

And we are coming out of a summer of changing fortunes: Just months ago, the talk was about gas and grocery prices, rampant inflation, a listless White House and a coming red wave, perhaps of a historic proportion.

But now, Republican leaders are trying to lower expectations, with polling suggesting a potentially more favorable outcome for Democrats.

From abortion to inflation and threats to democracy, what are the issues energizing voters?

Tamala Edwards is joined by Dr. Christopher Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and Jessica Taylor, the Senate and Governor Editor at The Cook Political Report.