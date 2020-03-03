Millville's Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy

Baby Trout due August 2020!!



I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! pic.twitter.com/e0gbiK8K5Y — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020

