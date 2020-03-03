instagram stories

Millville's Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout speaks during a news conference at spring baseball practice in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout and his wife have announced a baby boy is on the way.

Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' star center fielder, made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.

"Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad!" Trout posted on Twitter.

Baby Trout is due this coming August.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscumberland countycalifornialos angeles angelsaction news sportsbaseballinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSTAGRAM STORIES
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News