fatal shooting

Philadelphia police ID man accused of killing Temple grad walking dog

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a Temple University graduate who was gunned down while walking his dog.

Police say 20-year-old Davis L. Josephus, of the 1400 block of N. Hollywood Street, is being charged with the murder of 25-year-old Milan Loncar. A second male person of interest has been identified, according to police.

Loncar was walking his dog just a block from his home when he was approached by two suspects during a robbery attempt on Wednesday night at 31st and Jefferson streets in the city's Brewerytown neighborhood.

Davis L. Josephus, of Philadelphia, is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of a Temple University graduate Milan Loncar



Video shows the two suspects attempt to rob Loncar before he was shot in the chest. Loncar later died at the hospital.

Court documents reveal Josephus had recently been released on bail linked to a different crime. Arrest records show he has a history of robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Action News spoke with Loncar's mother, Amy Lounsberry, who says she was shaking upon hearing news of the arrests made in her son's murder. She says that she wants justice and answers.

Through song and the glow of cell phones, the family and friends of Loncar illuminated his portrait during a vigil in his honor on Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Philly police release video of suspects accused of killing Temple grad on January 13, 2021.



"He was my soulmate, and I don't think I have a plan anymore without him," said Loncar's girlfriend, Olivia Gorski.

The couple was set to move in together next month and start their lives together.

Loncar's mother and his sister, Jelena Loncar, also spoke about the life stolen far too soon.

SEE ALSO: Mother speaks out after Temple grad killed while walking dog in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed while walking his dog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.



"You've taken so much from us. You hurt the neighborhood," Lounsberry said.

"It's not just one life," added Jelena.

Loncar, who recently graduated from Temple University, is being remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved his family, friends, and dog, Roo, who never left his side after the shooting.

(Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect updated information about the suspect's identity. Davis L. Josephus was originally identified by police as Josephus Davis.)

WATCH: Vigil held in honor of man killed while walking dog in Brewerytown
EMBED More News Videos

Through song and the glow of cell phones, the family and friends of 25-year-old Milan Loncar illuminated his portrait during a vigil in his honor Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brewerytown (philadelphia)philadelphiacrimearrestmurderfatal shootinggun violencevigil
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Philadelphia man was arguing over trash before being shot to death: Police
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
Man, 22, killed in Wilmington double shooting
Officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
MLK Day of Service pivots to COVID-19 testing amid pandemic
NJ officials urge patience as more vaccine sites open with limited supply
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly today and staying that way
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Vaccine given to ineligible people at Delaware drive-thru
Show More
'I Am A Man': Story behind Clayborn Temple, iconic civil rights haven
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
Philly community mourning loss of Ms. Tootsie's owner KeVen Parker
Philly area ready for possible protests; Trenton remains quiet
More TOP STORIES News