PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A minivan burst into flames after striking three parked cars in Philadelphia's West Parkside section.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5100 block of Parkside Avenue.
Police say the driver of the minivan was able to escape the flames.
There were no other injuries.
The three parked vehicles suffered significant damage.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Driver escapes after minivan bursts into flames after crash
Police say the minivan crashed into parked cars prior to catching fire.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More