TRENTON, New Jersey -- Trenton police are searching for 13-year-old boy, Nahzik Amadou.

Police say he went missing in the area of Home Avenue on August 22nd, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black Timberland boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Trenton Police at 609-989-4170.