missing girl

Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old Leylah White-Cotterell

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Police said Leylah White-Cotterell, 11, was last seen around 1 a.m. on the 5700 block of Dunlap Street in West Philadelphia.

Leylah is described as a black female with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'2" and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Leylah was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Boyz n the Hood" image on the front with a red stripe on both arms, light blue jeans with holes and Fila sneakers.

Police said she is known to hang around the area of the James W. Johnson Homes on the 2500 block of West Norris Street.

Anyone with any information on Leylah's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.
