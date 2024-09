Missing 11-month-old boy found safe in Upper Merion Twp., Montgomery Co.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Twp., Montgomery County say a missing 11-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

The child was with his father, Rakim Brown-Rowe, in the area of Moore Road in Upper Merion Twp. around 7:30 a.m.

An advisory from Pennsylvania state police initially stated the child was at "special risk of harm or injury."

Upper Merion Twp. police later confirmed the child was found unharmed but did not provide any further details.