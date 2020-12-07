Police search for missing rideshare driver in Salisbury Township, Pa.

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing rideshare driver from the Lehigh Valley.Salisbury Township police said 58-year-old Eleanor Camacho was last seen leaving the parking lot of her apartment on the 1100 block of South Cedar Crest Boulevard Thursday evening.Authorities believe Camacho left in a 2015 silver Buick SUV with a Pennsylvania license plate KXV-7108 to pick up a fare dispatched by Uber or Lyft.She is described as 5'4, 185 pounds, with brown, wavy, medium length hair and hazel eyes.Call the Salisbury Township Police Department at 610-797-1447 or Lehigh County Radio at 610-437-5252 if you have any information.