MLB Draft 2023: Phillies take Florida high schooler; Bonner-Prendie star shortstop goes to Tigers

Kevin McGonigle put up some amazing numbers during his senior season: a batting average over .500 while only striking out twice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies had the 27th overall pick Monday in the first day of the 2023 MLB Draft.

They took Aidan Miller, an infielder from J.W. Mitchell High School near Tampa, Florida.

ESPN's Dan Mullen took a closer look at the newest Phillie:

Who is Miller?

"A longtime member of various Team USA youth teams, Miller has drawn comparisons to (Yankees' Josh) Donaldson since he was 15. He's viewed as one of the most advanced prep bats in the draft, with bat speed, plus power from the right side and a strong understanding of the strike zone. Two things that may have led some teams to pass on him: He's already 19, so models that favor youth worked against him, and he missed most of the spring with a broken hamate bone, although he did return for pre-draft workouts."

Why the Phillies took him here:

"Miller has been one of the most well-known players in this class since his mid-teens, winning MVP of the Under Armour High School All-America Game and the 2022 High School Home Run Derby at All-Star Weekend. He has drawn comparisons to Donaldson for both his power swing and ability to draw walks, showing plus power against high-level competition. So how did he fall here? Miller is already 19 years old and was slowed by a hamate bone injury that derailed his senior season this spring."

The 6'2, 205-pound right-handed hitter is from Trinity, Florida. He is the 17th infielder selected by the Phillies in the first round since the first amateur draft was held in 1965.

Brian Barber, Phillies Director of Amateur Scouting, said in a statement, "We feel incredibly fortunate and excited to be able to draft a talent like Aidan Miller. We thought he was one of the best hitters we had seen on the showcase circuit and with Team USA last year. He had an unfortunate hamate injury this spring, but we watched his workouts after the season and felt strongly that Aidan is a special player who could make a significant impact in our organization."

Next stop for local star: Detroit or Auburn?

Meanwhile, local shortstop Kevin McGonigle went 37th overall to the Detroit Tigers.

The Bonner-Predergast grad was the Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old committed to play at Auburn next season, but signing money estimated at $2.3 million could entice him to turn pro.

Here is what ESPN had to say about him:

"McGonigle, No. 21 on ESPN's Kiley McDaniel's big board, is a pure hitter who can stick in the infield, although maybe not at shortstop.

"The rest of the tools maybe don't jump out at you, but the most important is the hit tool -- and that's what McGonigle has."

McGonigle's coach Steve DeBarberie told Action News that he has what it takes to make it in the big leagues.

"He could do it all on the baseball field. It's just the energy and passion he plays with. He's a bulldog. He's always hustling," said coach Steve DeBarberie.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU star Paul Skenes with the No. 1 overall pick.

The draft continues on Monday starting at 2 p.m. ET with Rounds 3-10.

The Phillies are scheduled to make their next two selections in the third round (No. 98 overall) and fourth round (No. 130 overall), and then will have the 29th pick in each of the final 15 rounds (6-20).

ESPN contributed to this report.