Communities across the Delaware Valley participate in MLK Day of Service

In Upper Dublin, there is still a need for cleanup after Ida, so neighbors banded together to clean up Spark Athletic Fields.
"The community has been really helpful and we've all come together to help each other," said Sarah Meltzer, a high school student.
About 50 volunteers answered the Upper Dublin Township Police Department's call to action, which included removing debris from the woods around the fields.
"My reflection on it today to the people is what Martin Luther King said, everybody can be great because you are able to serve others," said Chief Francis Wheatley.
Volunteers in Philadelphia answered a similar call, donating their time to pack meal boxes at Philabundance.
"We have so many issues here in Philadelphia and this is a way to be positive," said Sheila Woods-Skipper, a member of the AKA sorority who spent her day at the non-profit.
The theme for the day of service this year at Philabundance is Justice and the COVID-19 health crisis.
That message was reiterated at Girard College.
"Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking," said Todd Bernstein, who was quoting Dr. King. Bernstein organized the Day of Service at the school.
It featured the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium offering vaccines and testing. The school also gave away children's books about Dr. King.
"I think it's the most important thing for kids to be involved because they know less and less about Dr. King, it seems," said Bernstein.
That's the same reason Dana Meltzer brought her high school daughter to Upper Dublin's cleanup.
"Just to teach that when you have free time, it's not always about doing something for yourself, but doing something for others, said Meltzer.