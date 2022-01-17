mlk day

Communities across the Delaware Valley participate in MLK Day of Service

"We have so many issues here in Philadelphia and this is a way to be positive," said one volunteer.
By Rebeccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Communities across the region participate in MLK Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Communities across the Delaware Valley honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day by volunteering and spending their time giving back to others.

In Upper Dublin, there is still a need for cleanup after Ida, so neighbors banded together to clean up Spark Athletic Fields.

"The community has been really helpful and we've all come together to help each other," said Sarah Meltzer, a high school student.

About 50 volunteers answered the Upper Dublin Township Police Department's call to action, which included removing debris from the woods around the fields.

"My reflection on it today to the people is what Martin Luther King said, everybody can be great because you are able to serve others," said Chief Francis Wheatley.

Volunteers in Philadelphia answered a similar call, donating their time to pack meal boxes at Philabundance.

"We have so many issues here in Philadelphia and this is a way to be positive," said Sheila Woods-Skipper, a member of the AKA sorority who spent her day at the non-profit.

The theme for the day of service this year at Philabundance is Justice and the COVID-19 health crisis.

That message was reiterated at Girard College.

"Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking," said Todd Bernstein, who was quoting Dr. King. Bernstein organized the Day of Service at the school.

EMBED More News Videos

Monday marked the 27th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.



It featured the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium offering vaccines and testing. The school also gave away children's books about Dr. King.

"I think it's the most important thing for kids to be involved because they know less and less about Dr. King, it seems," said Bernstein.

That's the same reason Dana Meltzer brought her high school daughter to Upper Dublin's cleanup.

"Just to teach that when you have free time, it's not always about doing something for yourself, but doing something for others, said Meltzer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaupper dublin townshipmlk dayvolunteerismmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLK DAY
Organization continues MLK's legacy of economic empowerment
Philly holds Martin Luther King Day of Service event
How to celebrate, get active for MLK Weekend, Day of Service
Residents call for an end to gun violence this MLK Day
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after teen girl fatally shot while inside car
Funeral services held for 12 killed in Philadelphia fire
Pilot speaks to 'GMA' about miraculous helicopter crash landing
Philly holds Martin Luther King Day of Service event
Pennsauken Twp. police ID victim killed in hit-and-run
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Mom of Jason, Travis Kelce makes it to both playoff games
Show More
Mobile vaccination unit hitting Philly streets Tuesday
Local Ulta Beauty store targeted by thieves again
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
AccuWeather: Chilly wind through Tuesday
Hurts leaves in walking boot: 'I didn't play a good one'
More TOP STORIES News