Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro joins Vetri Community Partnership for Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Austin Davis along with their families spent some time in Philadelphia for a Day of Service.

They joined volunteers at Vetri Community Partnership in Spring Garden on Sunday.

Activities included a cooking demonstration and instruction.

Volunteers also created and packaged 100 bags of food for local, low-income families.

"This is a weekend of service, MLK weekend, and we wanted to do something that showed our connection to the community and our commitment to serving the community," Shapiro said.

The goal was also to focus on promoting healthy cooking and eating habits while connecting the importance of good mental health with physical well-being.