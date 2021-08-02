MLK Drive reopening to vehicles this week in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10922413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, one Philadelphia restaurant has now implemented its own policy when it comes to getting in.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Martin Luther King Drive will reopen to vehicles this week for the first time in more than a year.Vehicle traffic will return starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4.The date was chosen after consultation with City Council and "successful completion of various infrastructure projects including improvements to the recreational trail, paving, and upgrades to lighting."The city closed a four-mile stretch of the road in March 2020 to provide more recreational space during the COVID-19 pandemic.The city also said the time was used to complete a number of projects.Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll said that includes "a $1.4 million project to completely reconstruct, rehabilitate and widen the recreational trail, including upgrades to drainage, signage, ADA ramps and line striping, which was proposed before the pandemic and will provide a far safer experience for walkers, joggers and cyclists to continue enjoying the riverbank regardless of traffic on the Drive."The city said MLK Drive will continue to be closed for weekend recreational use and city holidays from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval starting on Saturday, August 7 at 6 a.m. through the end of October.City officials said they are also going to:-Provide training and orientation of partner agencies to support the extension of the closure through to Spring 2022 and to pilot options which include continuous and holiday closures starting in September.-Evaluate the longer-term sustainable options which may involve procurement of additional equipment and or services over the next six months.