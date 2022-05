PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Streets Department pushed back the timeline Thursday for a project that shut down the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.The City of Philadelphia tells Action News it shifted the reopening schedule by a full year to spring 2025.This announcement marks the third time the completion date has changed for the MLK Jr. Bridge Rehabilitation Project.The portion of MLK Jr. Drive south of Sweetbriar, near Girard Avenue, will not be accessible for the next three years.Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.