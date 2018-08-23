MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries,' preliminary autopsy finds

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Alex Perez has the latest on the murder case of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts. (AP|ABC News)

Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to a preliminary autopsy report released by the Iowa State Medical Examiner Thursday.

The agency did not release additional details about the injuries Tibbetts suffered or what caused them, but said further examination of her body may result in additional findings. Autopsy reports are confidential under Iowa law, except for the cause and manner of death.

Tibbetts' death was officially ruled a homicide, and Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier this week, investigators said they were uncertain how Tibbetts was killed or whether she was sexually assaulted. They've made no mention of recovering a weapon linked to the death.

There has been some confusion around Rivera's immigration status. Investigators initially announced that he was an undocumented immigrant, but in court papers from Wednesday, Rivera's lawyer said that he was in the country legally and had entered the country as a minor. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services responded with a statement that there is "no record" Rivera is in the country legally.

RELATED: Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't 'want Mollie's memory to get lost' amid immigration debate

Also on Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that Rivera does not have any form of state-issued identification, including a driver's license, KCRG reports.

Tibbetts was last seen July 18 in Brooklyn, a rural town of about 1,400 people, as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES:
Employers respond to Rivera's arrest, say he passed a background check

What happened to Mollie Tibbetts? Everything we know about the case

Who is Cristhian Bahena Rivera? What we know about the suspect

The disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline

A history of women murdered while jogging
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mollie tibbettshomicidemurderu.s. & worldmissing personIowa
Related
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect worked under fake name
MOLLIE TIBBETTS
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
More mollie tibbetts
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Show More
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
More News