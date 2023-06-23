Firefighters responded to a massive blaze in Atlantic City on Wednesday that left several people displaced from their homes.

Woman charged with aggravated arson following Jersey shore fire that injured 10

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman has now been charged with intentionally setting a three-alarm fire in Atlantic City earlier this week.

Police say 48-year-old Monica Parish, of Pleasantville, is being charged with aggravated arson.

Officials say the flames broke out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Belfield Avenue.

Parish allegedly used an accelerant to set several porches on fire.

Five rowhomes were damaged in the fire, each with multiple units inside.

A total of 10 people were rescued by first responders, and three were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said this was one of the toughest fires they fought in decades.

"I haven't seen this in 36 years," said Fire Chief Scott Evans. "The rescues were made from third-floor windows off ground ladders. Guys were running into burning buildings with smoke and fire, grabbing the occupants and bringing them out safely."