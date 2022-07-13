Health officials confirm second case of monkeypox in Camden County, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bit more than a week after Camden County, New Jersey officials confirmed its first case of monkeypox, a second person was diagnosed on Wednesday.Dr. Paschal Nwako, Camden County's Public Health Coordinator, said his office is now doing everything it can to make sure this most recent case is contained."We are working with this person, trying to make contacts, close contacts, of the person, family, partners to be sure that there are no more persons out there that are a close contact of this person," Nwako said.Camille Moreno-Gorrin, the senior epidemiologist for Delaware's Department of Health, said at this point monkeypox is something to be aware of, but not overly concerned about."It's a rare infection. It causes a rash, primarily it may cause other nonspecific symptoms like fever or flu-like illness," she said.There have now been approximately 930 diagnosed cases since monkeypox first arrived in the United States earlier this year, including several cases across the Delaware Valley.It's spread through close contact with someone infected, or through contact with clothing, bedding, or other items used by a person with monkeypox.The good news is that there is a monkeypox vaccine. Camden County is a regional storage hub for the vaccine, but Nwako said it is not readily available to the public."We cannot vaccinate the entire public, only those who were close contacts of a positive case and approved by the New Jersey Department of Health. Those are the ones we can give this vaccine," he said.Monkeypox is related to smallpox and can be fatal, although that is very rare.If you think you have monkeypox, or if you think you've been exposed, you are advised to contact a medical professional right away.