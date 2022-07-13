monkeypox

Health officials confirm second case of monkeypox in Camden County, New Jersey

Monkeypox is spread through close contact with someone infected, or through contact with items used by a person with the virus.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Health officials confirm second case of monkeypox in Camden County

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A bit more than a week after Camden County, New Jersey officials confirmed its first case of monkeypox, a second person was diagnosed on Wednesday.

Dr. Paschal Nwako, Camden County's Public Health Coordinator, said his office is now doing everything it can to make sure this most recent case is contained.

"We are working with this person, trying to make contacts, close contacts, of the person, family, partners to be sure that there are no more persons out there that are a close contact of this person," Nwako said.

Camille Moreno-Gorrin, the senior epidemiologist for Delaware's Department of Health, said at this point monkeypox is something to be aware of, but not overly concerned about.

"It's a rare infection. It causes a rash, primarily it may cause other nonspecific symptoms like fever or flu-like illness," she said.

There have now been approximately 930 diagnosed cases since monkeypox first arrived in the United States earlier this year, including several cases across the Delaware Valley.

It's spread through close contact with someone infected, or through contact with clothing, bedding, or other items used by a person with monkeypox.

The good news is that there is a monkeypox vaccine. Camden County is a regional storage hub for the vaccine, but Nwako said it is not readily available to the public.

"We cannot vaccinate the entire public, only those who were close contacts of a positive case and approved by the New Jersey Department of Health. Those are the ones we can give this vaccine," he said.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox and can be fatal, although that is very rare.

If you think you have monkeypox, or if you think you've been exposed, you are advised to contact a medical professional right away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscamden (new jersey)outbreaknew jersey newsmonkeypoxvirus
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONKEYPOX
Delaware reports its first probable case of monkeypox
Chester County commuter student tests positive for monkeypox
NC company to expand U.S. monkeypox testing capacity
Biden administration plans to send out thousands of monkeypox vaccines
TOP STORIES
Teen girl turns self in to police in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Del. bridge gets new warning signs after 7 crashes this year
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
Lock your cars: Luxury vehicles stolen in Avalon, NJ
Family: Flight changed to another country, airline asked for $30K
Block party canceled amid violence: 'You're letting the idiots win'
Health care worker helps 'Moms Like Me' in the community
Show More
Starbucks closing Center City Philadelphia store, 15 others
NYC's PSA on nuclear attack leaves New Yorkers worried, baffled
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
McDonald's offers incentives to fill hundreds of open positions
Officer creates portrait of 73-year-old man killed in Philly attack
More TOP STORIES News