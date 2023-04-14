Monster Jam brings daredevil drivers, high-flying trucks to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday

Monster Jam crews are transforming Lincoln Financial Field into a dirt course for daredevil drivers with high-flying trucks ahead of Saturday's show.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Monster Jam crews are working to transform Lincoln Financial Field into a dirt course for high-flying trucks that will be used in competition Saturday night.

With four 700 pound tires that are supporting a 12,000 pound truck, Soldier Fortune is all shined up and ready for the competition.

"I've been driving for about eight years now. I previously drove El Toro Loco, now piloting for the men and women in uniform," said driver, Kayla Blood.

Blood said she was a member of the Louisiana National Guard and said it's a big honor for her to drive the truck.

The drivers said they love to feel the rumble and power of their trucks.

"I drive Bakugan Dragonoid," said Camden Murphy.

Murphy said his truck looks great right now, but that will change after they start racing and showing off tricks.

"Then we cap the event off with freestyle and that is where we get to thrash on this truck and body panels might fly off and might roll over and crash this truck, but that's what it's all about," he said.

Murphy said before all of that can happen, a crew spends several days transforming each stadium by bringing in dirt and constructing the course.

It's a busy life on the road. After Saturday's show, the team will take the tour down south, where they'll fix up the monster trucks before the next competition.

On Saturday afternoon before the competition begins, there will be a Pit Party where fans will be able to take pictures with the trucks.

The Pit Party and post-event driver meet and greet require separate tickets in addition to the ticket for the main event, which start at $20.

Monster Jam begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

For tickets and more information, visit: MonsterJam.com