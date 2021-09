COATSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident on a Coatesville police officer Friday in Chester County.The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on the 100 block of West Kings Highway at a Turkey Hill Minit Market.The officer was rushed to Brandywine Hospital, where the condition is not yet known, officials say.There is no word on any arrests or what lead to the stabbing.