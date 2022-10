Luckily, no one was injured.

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family of three is lucky to be alive after escaping a house fire in Montgomery Township.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Guinness Lane off Westminster Drive.

It took fire crews less than an hour to get the fire under control.

Luckily, no one was injured.

There is no word on what may have started the fire.