PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," Megan Genkin has found the recipe for success.
Despite the pandemic, she says her once budding business is now booming.
With a little encouragement from her husband, Megan created Sweet Yums cake-making company last year.
It was a way for her to work from home, while creating her own schedule.
When she isn't busy in the kitchen, the baking maestro has her hands full with mom duties to 5-year-old Hunter and 8-year-old Sophie.
Megan says these odd times have been a true blessing in disguise.
Her baked goods have been in high demand during the pandemic.
