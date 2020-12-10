Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Megan Genkin has found the recipe for success

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," Megan Genkin has found the recipe for success.

Despite the pandemic, she says her once budding business is now booming.

With a little encouragement from her husband, Megan created Sweet Yums cake-making company last year.

It was a way for her to work from home, while creating her own schedule.

When she isn't busy in the kitchen, the baking maestro has her hands full with mom duties to 5-year-old Hunter and 8-year-old Sophie.

Megan says these odd times have been a true blessing in disguise.

Her baked goods have been in high demand during the pandemic.

