Action News Morning Moms

Berks County mom Jenna Russell says the struggle is real

By
EXETER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Today's Morning Mom knows the struggle of full-time virtual learning and working.

Jenna Russell works from home, and she says her employer has been very understanding, even when her youngest likes to show his face in every zoom meeting.

Her two sons started the school year with remote learning in the Exeter Township School District, Berks County, but have since switched to hybrid.

Eric is in fourth grade, Ethan is in first.

Jenna says grandparents have been a big support, and it helps to have friends to talk to who are going through the same challenges.

