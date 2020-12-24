Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Lawrenceville mother shares 25 days of Christmas outfits for infant son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," a new mom from Lawrenceville, Mercer County is celebrating the holiday with 25 days of Christmas outfits for her infant son.

When Bryana DeMonte was pregnant last year, she bought holiday outfits as she dreamed about spending Christmastime with her new baby, husband and family.

Luca was born over the summer, and, because of the pandemic, not able to enjoy the holiday gatherings and outings like she had planned.

So DeMonte decided to do 25 days of Christmas outfits, posting a new photo of Luca every day in December.

"Our family and friends have actually started looking forward to this every day. They ask me why the picture hasn't been posted yet if I wait till too late in the day," DeMonte said. "My parents have a restaurant and their customers are even looking forward to it every day."

DeMonte says she is having fun and making the best of this difficult times.

