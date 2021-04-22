Action News Morning Moms

Voorhees 'Morning Mom' turns love of art into a business

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Morning Mom' turns love of art into a business

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This week's "Morning Mom" is getting creative, turning her love of art into a business.

Candice Zafran is a creative arts therapist. But she says her main gig is stay-at-home mom to 6-year-old Blake and nearly 4-year-old Brooklyn.


During the pandemic, Zafran was asked to run some outdoor art classes for kids and adults.



That became her new small business: Candi Z Art.


She turned the basement of her Voorhees home into an art studio and also started selling her artwork.

Zafran says her kids want to join in the fun and she is enjoying spending the extra time with them.

We want to hear your "Morning Moms" stories! Submit them here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingvoorheesaction news morning momsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION NEWS MORNING MOMS
Delaware nurses form business to help elderly
Delco group helps grandparents raising grandkids
Delaware mom, son train together to become firefighters
Grandmother helping with schoolwork gets basketball lesson
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News